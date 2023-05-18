Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Bluff City Life: Fri., 21 April

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

“Coming Back” | Memphis Artist United

A powerful message from musicians in Memphis! Become inspired by their collaboration to STOP THE VIOLENCE!

Memphis Artist United

Memphis Artists United Sign Out To End Violence

Musical artists across the 901 team up to urge you to stop the violence with a powerful message!

Kavaunjay Braden | Radio Personality & DJ at 88.5 FM

Young Musicians Hone Their Skills From Headliners

Singers, performers, here’s your chance to train alongside the pros. See the new project G-PAC is kicking off.

Nevada Presley | Marketing Manager at Germantown Performing Arts Center

Rob Gibson | Acoustic Music Project at Germantown Performing Arts Center

Minority Cancer Spotlight: Pancreatic Cancer

We’re putting a spotlight on minority cancers to educate you about the signs, symptoms, and impact of pancreatic cancer.

Annette Wiggins | Kosten Foundation

Who Gets The Pets During A Divorce?

A big decision to make during divorce - where do the fur babies go? An attorney breaks down all the options.

Joe Smith | Attorney with the Miles Mason Family Law Group

Vascular Health Impact From Head To Toe

Healthy veins mean a healthier life. A vascular expert is in, breaking down diagnoses, diseases, and treatments that make all the difference.

Jennifer O’Dell, ACNP-BC | Nurse Practitioner Vascular & Wound Care Specialist at 901 Vascular

Sponsored by 901 Vascular

Whitehaven’s New One-Stop Shop For Makeup

Whether you’re craving a makeover, or a big event is coming up — Angie Steele shows how she can give you looks that wow.

Angie Steele | Owner of SteeleDivine Cosmetics

Korea Shelton | Client of SteeleDivine Cosmetics

Endless Tacos & Margaritas

A day with endless tacos and margaritas —but that’s not all. See the fun you can have when this fest hits the street.

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

