Bluff City Life: Fri., 14 April

Alive On-Stage “Their Eyes Were Watching God” pt. 1
A classic novel, alive on stage. Go behind the scenes for the story of the artistry and choreography inspiring “Their Eyes Were Watching God”.
Kevin Thomas | Founding Artistic Director with Collage Dance Collective
Lauren Philson | Company Artist with Collage Dance Collective
NY Artist Honors Tyre Nichols In New Series
Honoring Tyre Nichols’ life through art. Meet the painter behind these pieces and hear the message he hopes to send.
Guy Stanley Philoche | New York Artist | IG: @guystanleyphiloche
Omar Higgins To Receive Posthumous Brass Note
Music was his passion, and Memphis is honoring his talent and legacy. See how Omar Higgins will forever be remembered.
David Higgins | Brother to the late Omar Higgins & band member | Chinese Connection Dub Embassy
Joseph Higgins | Brother to the late Omar Higgins & band member | Chinese Connection Dub Embassy
Grand Opening For The Southaven’s Amphitheater
It’s a grand opening you don’t want to miss. BankPlus amphitheater is back and a lot of shows are coming with it.
Todd Mastry | Executive Director at BankPlus Amphitheater
JR Moore | Member of Ingram Hill | IG: @jrmoore
Sharing BIPOC Stories with Collage Dance pt. 2
We’re continuing the conversation about a classic novel, alive on stage. Go behind the scenes for the story of the artistry and choreography inspiring “Their Eyes Were Watching God”.
Kevin Thomas | Founding Artistic Director with Collage Dance Collective
Lauren Philson | Company Artist with Collage Dance Collective
Extraordinary Camp For Extraordinary People
Taking adventure to the next level! How Camp Conquest makes for a summer to remember for special needs children.
Mark Price | Founder & CEO of Camp Conquest
Amanda Price | Co-Founder & Medical Director of Camp Conquest
Open Water Swims Offered To Area Triathletes
Swimmers get ready to go for gold! We learn all about Open Water Swims at Shelby Farms for the 40th Annual Memphis in May Triathlon and Aquabike!
Pam Routh | Race Director & Swim Coach | Memphis In May Triathlon Weekend
