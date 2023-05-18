Bluff City Life: Fri., 14 April

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Alive On-Stage “Their Eyes Were Watching God” pt. 1

A classic novel, alive on stage. Go behind the scenes for the story of the artistry and choreography inspiring “Their Eyes Were Watching God”.

Kevin Thomas | Founding Artistic Director with Collage Dance Collective

Lauren Philson | Company Artist with Collage Dance Collective

NY Artist Honors Tyre Nichols In New Series

Honoring Tyre Nichols’ life through art. Meet the painter behind these pieces and hear the message he hopes to send.

Guy Stanley Philoche | New York Artist | IG: @guystanleyphiloche

Omar Higgins To Receive Posthumous Brass Note

Music was his passion, and Memphis is honoring his talent and legacy. See how Omar Higgins will forever be remembered.

David Higgins | Brother to the late Omar Higgins & band member | Chinese Connection Dub Embassy

Joseph Higgins | Brother to the late Omar Higgins & band member | Chinese Connection Dub Embassy

Grand Opening For The Southaven’s Amphitheater

It’s a grand opening you don’t want to miss. BankPlus amphitheater is back and a lot of shows are coming with it.

Todd Mastry | Executive Director at BankPlus Amphitheater

JR Moore | Member of Ingram Hill | IG: @jrmoore

Sharing BIPOC Stories with Collage Dance pt. 2

We’re continuing the conversation about a classic novel, alive on stage. Go behind the scenes for the story of the artistry and choreography inspiring “Their Eyes Were Watching God”.

Kevin Thomas | Founding Artistic Director with Collage Dance Collective

Lauren Philson | Company Artist with Collage Dance Collective

Extraordinary Camp For Extraordinary People

Taking adventure to the next level! How Camp Conquest makes for a summer to remember for special needs children.

Mark Price | Founder & CEO of Camp Conquest

Amanda Price | Co-Founder & Medical Director of Camp Conquest

Open Water Swims Offered To Area Triathletes

Swimmers get ready to go for gold! We learn all about Open Water Swims at Shelby Farms for the 40th Annual Memphis in May Triathlon and Aquabike!

Pam Routh | Race Director & Swim Coach | Memphis In May Triathlon Weekend

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.