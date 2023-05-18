Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Blue Bell and Dr. Pepper partnered together to create a new ice cream just in time for summer
Dr. Pepper Float encompasses a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr. Pepper-flavored sherbet.
The new ice cream will be available on May 18 in retail stores near you.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.