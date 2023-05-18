Blue Bell releases new ice cream flavor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Blue Bell and Dr. Pepper partnered together to create a new ice cream just in time for summer

Dr. Pepper Float encompasses a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr. Pepper-flavored sherbet.

The new ice cream will be available on May 18 in retail stores near you.

