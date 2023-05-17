Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about an event she is facilitating called 6 Keys 2 a Health Mental Health happening Saturday May 20. The workshop will be from 10 am to 1 p.m. at Greater Payne Chapel AME on North Watkins. It is free to the public.

Telisa also shared details about Juneteenth events happening all throughout the month of June.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette-Ware High School
2 students found dead in Fayette Co. high school parking lot after possible drug overdoses, 3rd victim stable
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Man selling watermelons out of truck hospitalized after being shot in attempted robbery
Charles Kalb
Memphis businessman who shot, killed unarmed shoplifter sentenced to 7 years of supervised probation
Man kills brother in Frayser
Man kills brother in Frayser, said police

Latest News

A FedEx cargo plane taxis to a sorting station located off a runway at Denver International...
FedEx pilots agree to strike if deal not reached
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
PACT Act expands benefits for certain Veterans exposed to Agent Orange & other toxic substances...
PACT Act expands benefits for certain Veterans exposed to Agent Orange & other toxic substances
PACT Act expands benefits for certain Veterans exposed to Agent Orange & other toxic substances