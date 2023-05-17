Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

PACT Act expands benefits for certain Veterans exposed to Agent Orange & other toxic substances

By Amanda Hanson
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last summer, President Biden signed into law what is known as the PACT Act, authorizing one of the largest expansions of VA health care and benefits in U.S. history.

Terrence Hayes, Press Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to explain what the PACT Act is and why it is important for eligible Veterans to apply for benefits before August 10, 2023.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette-Ware High School
2 students found dead in Fayette Co. high school parking lot after possible drug overdoses, 3rd victim stable
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Man selling watermelons out of truck hospitalized after being shot in attempted robbery
Charles Kalb
Memphis businessman who shot, killed unarmed shoplifter sentenced to 7 years of supervised probation
Man kills brother in Frayser
Man kills brother in Frayser, said police

Latest News

PACT Act expands benefits for certain Veterans exposed to Agent Orange & other toxic substances
New first full service hotel coming to Desoto Co.
New Embassy Suites Hotel worth $65M coming to Desoto Co.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expresses disappointment over latest Morant video
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver expresses disappointment over latest Morant video
Fayette Ware Comprehensive High School
Two teens found dead at Fayette Ware Comprehensive High School