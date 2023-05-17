PACT Act expands benefits for certain Veterans exposed to Agent Orange & other toxic substances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last summer, President Biden signed into law what is known as the PACT Act, authorizing one of the largest expansions of VA health care and benefits in U.S. history.

Terrence Hayes, Press Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to explain what the PACT Act is and why it is important for eligible Veterans to apply for benefits before August 10, 2023.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

