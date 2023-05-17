Advertise with Us
New Embassy Suites Hotel worth $65M coming to Desoto Co.

New first full service hotel coming to Desoto Co.
New first full service hotel coming to Desoto Co.(Dale Partners, Wealth Hospitality)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced the coming of a new hotel in Desoto County.

Musselwhite posted on Facebook about the Embassy Suites Hotel, as he describes a " first full-service hotel,” that will connect with the Landers Center by a covered walkway.

The mayor says the $65 million development will include a 7-story hotel restaurant and meeting space.. a lazy river and a resort-style swimming pool.

Musselwhite says this project will become a cornerstone of future development.

“This project, along with Tanger Outlets, will become the cornerstones of tremendous future development in the Metropolitan District (Church Road from Pepper Chase to Elmore Road) creating a new tourism draw for the entire county of Desoto that has never existed before as economic spillover will transcend Southaven,” said Musselwhite.

Construction on the hotel and a Landers Center expansion is set to start later this year and is expected to open in 2025.

