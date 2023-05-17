Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
New $9.6 million park breaks ground in Downtown Memphis

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $9.6 million investment in Downtown Memphis officially broke ground Tuesday.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is partnering with the National Civil Rights Museum to create the BlueCross Healthy Place at Founder’s Park.

The project will take two years, with hopes to open around Juneteenth in 2025.

This is the third BlueCross Healthy Park in the Bluff City.

One school board member and current candidate for mayor says she would love to see more parks like this in the city, allowing students to learn about history outside of the classroom.

“I would love to see Memphis-Shelby County Schools create a very Memphis-centric curriculum around civil rights,” said Michelle McKissack, MSCS School Board member. “We have the National Civil Rights Museum here, it is a jewel in this effort, and so we need to make it a part of our regular curriculum.”

When the park reopens, it will be renamed BlueCross Healthy Place at Founders Park.

