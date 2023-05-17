New $9.6 million park breaks ground in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A $9.6 million investment in Downtown Memphis officially broke ground Tuesday.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is partnering with the National Civil Rights Museum to create the BlueCross Healthy Place at Founder’s Park.

The project will take two years, with hopes to open around Juneteenth in 2025.

This is the third BlueCross Healthy Park in the Bluff City.

One school board member and current candidate for mayor says she would love to see more parks like this in the city, allowing students to learn about history outside of the classroom.

“I would love to see Memphis-Shelby County Schools create a very Memphis-centric curriculum around civil rights,” said Michelle McKissack, MSCS School Board member. “We have the National Civil Rights Museum here, it is a jewel in this effort, and so we need to make it a part of our regular curriculum.”

When the park reopens, it will be renamed BlueCross Healthy Place at Founders Park.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.