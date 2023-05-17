MPD searches for suspects after semi-truck stolen from warehouse lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the suspects responsible for stealing a semi-trailer truck from a warehouse lot Monday.

At 7:25 a.m. Monday, officers responded to Goggin Warehousing in Whitehaven after a white 2019 Peterbilt with Tennessee tag H7691HY was stolen from the company’s lot.

Police say surveillance video shows three suspects, two men and one woman, getting inside the truck and driving away.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

