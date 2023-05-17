Advertise with Us
MPD searches for suspects after semi-truck stolen from warehouse lot

Police say a white 2019 Peterbilt cab (left) was stolen by three suspects (right) from a...
Police say a white 2019 Peterbilt cab (left) was stolen by three suspects (right) from a Whitehaven warehouse Monday.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is searching for the suspects responsible for stealing a semi-trailer truck from a warehouse lot Monday.

At 7:25 a.m. Monday, officers responded to Goggin Warehousing in Whitehaven after a white 2019 Peterbilt with Tennessee tag H7691HY was stolen from the company’s lot.

Police say surveillance video shows three suspects, two men and one woman, getting inside the truck and driving away.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

