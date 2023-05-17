Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: Juvenile shot near Hallbrook Street

MPD investigates a shooting near Hallbrook Street
MPD investigates a shooting near Hallbrook Street(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one young victim injured.

Around 6.p.m., officers arrived on the scene at 3553 Hallbrook Street.

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered that a young victim had been shot.

The young victim was taken to a nearby medical facility where the child is currently in non-critical condition.

The identity of the suspect has not been revealed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette-Ware High School
2 students found dead in Fayette Co. high school parking lot after possible drug overdoses, 3rd victim stable
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Watermelons generic
Man selling watermelons out of truck hospitalized after being shot in attempted robbery
Charles Kalb
Memphis businessman who shot, killed unarmed shoplifter sentenced to 7 years of supervised probation
Man kills brother in Frayser
Man kills brother in Frayser, said police

Latest News

Man selling watermelons out of truck hospitalized after being shot in attempted robbery
John Materna
Watermelon vendor shot in attempted robbery identified
8th graders across the Mid-South participate in career exploration fair
8th graders across the Mid-South participate in career exploration fair
Wednesday evening weather update
A break from the rain for now, but rain and thunderstorms will soon return