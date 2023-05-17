MPD: Juvenile shot near Hallbrook Street
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one young victim injured.
Around 6.p.m., officers arrived on the scene at 3553 Hallbrook Street.
When they arrived on the scene, they discovered that a young victim had been shot.
The young victim was taken to a nearby medical facility where the child is currently in non-critical condition.
The identity of the suspect has not been revealed.
This is an ongoing investigation.
