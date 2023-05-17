MPD: Juvenile shot near Hallbrook Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one young victim injured.

Around 6.p.m., officers arrived on the scene at 3553 Hallbrook Street.

When they arrived on the scene, they discovered that a young victim had been shot.

The young victim was taken to a nearby medical facility where the child is currently in non-critical condition.

The identity of the suspect has not been revealed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

