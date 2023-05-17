Memphis City Council takes first step on tackling gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis City Council committee took up a possible gun ordinance to place new restrictions on gun storage, carrying, and ownership in the city on Tuesday.

“I think what we hear a lot of times in the City of Memphis... is that the city administration needs to do more, the city council needs to do more,” said vice-chairman JB Smiley Jr. “That’s why we’re doing something.”

The ordinance will now move to full city council where it will have to survive three votes to move forward to the next general election which takes place in August 2024.

If it makes it to the ballot, voters will have the option to cast three separate votes for three separate questions.

The first question would give voters a say in whether or not permits should be required to purchase and own a firearm in Memphis.

That same question, according to council, would ask voters if they believe people need to keep firearms in a secured lock box when they travel with them.

The next question voters would get to decide is if the city’s charter should include red flag laws, which are aimed at removing firearms from individuals who are deemed a safety threat to themselves or others.

The third, and arguably most controversial, question voters will answer is whether the City of Memphis charter should be amended to add language banning the sale of assault rifles inside of city limits.

Council is using what’s known as “home rule” to say these potential amendments could go above current state laws.

However, current Tennessee law dictates that home rule can not be used to supersede any state legislation involving firearms — which includes the controversial permitless carry laws.

“If they want to contest the authority on the home rule and test our litigators, I say batter-up,” Smiley said. “We’ll see them in trial.”

