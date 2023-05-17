Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis City Council considers removing city court clerk seat; current court clerk files lawsuit

By Bria Bolden
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council dealt with a dilemma during their meeting Tuesday, all because of a vote made almost half a century ago.

Now, city leaders are looking to possibly get rid of the city court clerk, an elected seat.

The current court clerk, Myron Lowery, is not running for re-election this year, according to city leaders.

Meanwhile, several city council members say they had to act to correct an error made decades ago.

Lowery gave his two cents on the legislation to councilors Tuesday.

He told city leaders he was disappointed about hearing about this potential move without being notified.

“I think it’s deceitful to tell the media one thing and then to pass something else,” said Memphis City Court Clerk Myron Lowery. “That’s what’s happening today.”

He told Action News 5 he found out about the proposed ordinance in a local newspaper, The Daily Memphian.

“I was on the council for 24 years, and we always gave people the courtesy of letting them know when something was coming on the agenda that would affect them and the courage to let them know,” said Lowery. “This council did not do that.”

Lowery is currently suing the city for an increase in salary and for back wages.

Action News 5 obtained his lawsuit against the city, accusing them of not following the city charter.

“We have a duty to correct what was wrong,” said Memphis City Councilman Ford Canale.

Canale, one of the sponsors of the ordinance, says Lowery’s seat was chosen by Memphis voters as an elected position in 1975.

“However, that year it was done in a city election in an odd year when a referendum change to the city charter has to be done in a countywide election year,” said Canale. “It has to be done in an even a year, which made it invalid.”

Canale says if council passes the ordinance for a third time, a clerk would be appointed at the end of Lowery’s term in January.

Then, the seat could go on the August 2024 ballot as an elected seat.

“If the people in Memphis choose that they want to keep it as an elective position, we can put it as a special election of November 2024, then the people can vote to elect the city court clerk again,” said Canale.

Councilman Canale says the new mayor will appoint a deputy director to report to his CFO, reinstating the Division of Traffic Violations as a separate division and a clerk will be appointed by city judges until the seat goes back on the ballot.

