Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Injured dog carried from mountaintop after ‘refusing to move,’ rescuers say

A dog was rescued from the highest mountain in England.
A dog was rescued from the highest mountain in England.(Keswick Mountain Rescue Team / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – An injured dog had to be rescued Saturday after “refusing to move” from the top of Scafell Peak, the highest mountain in England.

Rescuers said the dog and its owners ascended Scafell Peak in Cumbria on Saturday. They were later unable to get back down because the “injured and exhausted” dog was “refusing to move.”

A dog was rescued from the highest mountain in England.
A dog was rescued from the highest mountain in England.(Keswick Mountain Rescue Team / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

The Keswick Mountain Rescue Team responded to the dog and its owners, and 13 rescuers set off from Seathwaite Farm and climbed toward the Esk Hause mountain pass.

The rescuers eventually made it to the top of the mountain and made the dog comfortable for descent.

A dog was rescued from the highest mountain in England.
A dog was rescued from the highest mountain in England.(Keswick Mountain Rescue Team / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)

“Despite being quite a large dog at 33kg [73 lbs.], it was a joy to carry such a relatively lightweight casualty,” the rescue team said in a statement. “The casualty remained cool, calm and positively regal throughout!”

The dog was carried back to Seathwaite Farm, and rescuers gave the dog and its owners a ride to their headquarters.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Getwell Road
Woman escapes from kidnapping on Getwell Rd., said police
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 men rob Frida’s at gunpoint
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 men rob Frida’s at gunpoint
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
Jeffrey Jones, 55
Former Memphis police lieutenant pleads guilty to rape of 15-year-old

Latest News

Organization seeks to help people save up for transportation
Organization seeks to help people save up for transportation
Memphis City Council takes first step to tackling gun violence
Memphis City Council takes first step to tackling gun violence
Abortion-rights supporters rally outside the North Carolina Legislative Building in Raleigh,...
North Carolina GOP overrides veto of 12-week abortion limit, allowing it to become law
Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama drives to the basket during the Elite basketball match...
San Antonio Spurs win NBA draft lottery, chance to select Victor Wembanyama
Charles Kalb
Memphis businessman who shot, killed unarmed shoplifter sentenced to 7 years of supervised probation