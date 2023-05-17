FOX13 accused shooter to undergo mental evaluation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man accused of firing shots into FOX13 will be sent to the Memphis Mental Health Institute for further evaluation.

Jarrad Nathan, 26, is facing charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Memphis police say Nathan shot into the Memphis news station and later barricaded himself inside a nearby restaurant, shutting down the Highland Strip for hours.

Nathan did not appear in court Wednesday, but family members did. They said they have not been able to speak with nor see Jarrad as he is on suicide watch in Shelby County Jail.

“We haven’t been able to sleep,” Jarrad’s sister Marnesha Nathan said. “And I don’t know what caused this to happen, but I’ve been trying to get my brother some help for the longest. Nobody was listening to me.”

Jarrad’s next mental evaluation report will be presented on June 21.

He remains in Shelby County Jail on a $275,000 bond.

