FedEx pilots agree to strike if deal not reached

A FedEx cargo plane taxis to a sorting station located off a runway at Denver International...
A FedEx cargo plane taxis to a sorting station located off a runway at Denver International Airport Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Express pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) have voted to strike if necessary amid labor negotiations.

The strike will take place if a new contractual agreement is not made with FedEx.

The pilots remain under contractual provisions and benefits that were negotiated in 2015. Negotiations for a new deal began in May 2021, and entered mediation in October 2022.

“Today, FedEx pilots spoke with one unified voice and sent a clear message to management that we are willing to go the distance to secure a new contract,” said Capt. Chris Norman, chair of the FedEx ALPA Master Executive Council. “Now is the time for FedEx to deliver a new contract that reflects the value we bring to FedEx as highly skilled professionals who deliver FedEx’s Purple Promise every day. Our goal is to reach an agreement, not to strike. The ball is in management’s court, and it’s time for the Company to get serious at the bargaining table and invest in our pilots.”

The strike would not begin until the National Mediation Board decides that mediation efforts would not be productive and either side declines arbitration.

FedEx shared this statement on the potential strike:

