A couple of less humid days ahead and rain chances return Friday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some clouds this morning, then partly cloudy to mostly sunny this afternoon. Some isolated downpours will linger in north MS this morning. It will be a little less humid. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Just a few clouds with overnight lows in the low 60s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy during the day with highs in the mid 80. Rain and thunder will move through near or after sunset into Friday night.

WEEKEND: Most of the area should dry out by Saturday morning. Both days look dry and pleasant with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees and lows near 60. Warmer weather with highs in the low to mid 80s returns next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

