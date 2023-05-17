Cold front brings a few downpours tonight and the return of spring weather tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Isolated to widely scattered downpours and thunderstorms continue this evening as a cold front makes its way through the Mid-South tonight. A cooler and much drier pattern will set in behind the front ushering in a mild pattern for the next few days along with low humidity.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower, a North wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with showers developing late in the evening and overnight along with afternoon highs again in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance of early morning showers, high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight lows near 60. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

