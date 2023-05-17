Comedian Chelsea Handler makes her first stop ever in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As one of the biggest names in comedy, Chelsea Handler has performed everywhere. Well, almost everywhere. This Friday she’ll be walking in Memphis for the first time ever – for a stand-up gig at Graceland LIVE.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been to Memphis, Tennessee, but the time is now! My people are calling!”

Action News 5 caught up with the comedian, podcaster, tv host and six-time New York Times best selling author at her home in Los Angeles, CA – fresh off another first in her career.

“I’m having the most epic tour! Last weekend I headlined Red Rocks. I was the first female comedian to ever headline Red Rocks and then this week I get to perform at Graceland,” she told us via ZOOM.

While Handler is a prolific social media poster – often riffing in real time about the biggest headlines of the day (and sometimes becoming a headline herself) - she says her current tour is about escaping all those headlines.

“It’s not political right now because we have enough diviseness. It’s a nightmare out there! So I really take it as a responsibility to let everyone come and really forget all this madness we’re dealing with for at least a couple of hours – and enjoy the togetherness and remind people of the joy of being next to a stranger and laughing hysterically next to someone you don’t know, you know?”

As for her show happening the same weekend as the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest?

“That sounds like the perfect combo platter. BBQ then comedy - who doesn’t love that?”

“I’m always a fun guest to have at your barbecue - that’s for sure.”

Limited tickets are still available to see Chelsea Handler at Graceland LIVE this Friday night, May 19th.

Tickets are available here: Chelsea Handler | May 19 | Memphis (gracelandlive.com)

