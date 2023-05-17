Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Comedian Chelsea Handler makes her first stop ever in Memphis

Chelsea Handler takes part in a featured session during the South by Southwest Film Festival on...
Chelsea Handler takes part in a featured session during the South by Southwest Film Festival on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)(Jack Plunkett | Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
By Jeremy Jones
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As one of the biggest names in comedy, Chelsea Handler has performed everywhere. Well, almost everywhere. This Friday she’ll be walking in Memphis for the first time ever – for a stand-up gig at Graceland LIVE.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been to Memphis, Tennessee, but the time is now!  My people are calling!”

Action News 5 caught up with the comedian, podcaster, tv host and six-time New York Times best selling author at her home in Los Angeles, CA – fresh off another first in her career.

“I’m having the most epic tour! Last weekend I headlined Red Rocks. I was the first female comedian to ever headline Red Rocks and then this week I get to perform at Graceland,” she told us via ZOOM.

While Handler is a prolific social media poster – often riffing in real time about the biggest headlines of the day (and sometimes becoming a headline herself) -  she says her current tour is about escaping all those headlines.

“It’s not political right now because we have enough diviseness. It’s a nightmare out there! So I really take it as a responsibility to let everyone come and really forget all this madness we’re dealing with for at least a couple of hours – and enjoy the togetherness and remind people of the joy of being next to a stranger and laughing hysterically next to someone you don’t know, you know?”

As for her show happening the same weekend as the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest?

“That sounds like the perfect combo platter. BBQ then comedy - who doesn’t love that?”

“I’m always a fun guest to have at your barbecue - that’s for sure.”

Limited tickets are still available to see Chelsea Handler at Graceland LIVE this Friday night, May 19th.

Tickets are available here: Chelsea Handler | May 19 | Memphis (gracelandlive.com)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette-Ware High School
2 students found dead in Fayette Co. high school parking lot after possible drug overdoses, 3rd victim stable
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Watermelons generic
Man selling watermelons out of truck hospitalized after being shot in attempted robbery
Charles Kalb
Memphis businessman who shot, killed unarmed shoplifter sentenced to 7 years of supervised probation
Man kills brother in Frayser
Man kills brother in Frayser, said police

Latest News

Responding crews in Washington County following a reported plane crash Wednesday afternoon.
FAA: Airplane wreckage found in West Arkansas after departing Oxford; pilot dead
Police say a white 2019 Peterbilt cab (left) was stolen by three suspects (right) from a...
MPD searches for suspects after semi-truck stolen from warehouse lot
Coalition of Black leaders launches program to uplift Black professionals statewide
Coalition of Black leaders launches program to uplift Black professionals statewide
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Mississippi National Guardsmen mobilized to U.S.-Mexico border to aid border control