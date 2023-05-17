Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

A break from the rain for now, but rain and thunderstorms will soon return

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air streaming into the Mid-South tonight is allowing for a nice break from our rainy pattern, but new data today shows a threat of rain and thunderstorms moving back into the area before the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds with scattered rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild each day along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows near 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fayette-Ware High School
2 students found dead in Fayette Co. high school parking lot after possible drug overdoses, 3rd victim stable
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Watermelons generic
Man selling watermelons out of truck hospitalized after being shot in attempted robbery
Charles Kalb
Memphis businessman who shot, killed unarmed shoplifter sentenced to 7 years of supervised probation
Man kills brother in Frayser
Man kills brother in Frayser, said police

Latest News

Man selling watermelons out of truck hospitalized after being shot in attempted robbery
John Materna
Watermelon vendor shot in attempted robbery identified
8th graders across the Mid-South participate in career exploration fair
8th graders across the Mid-South participate in career exploration fair
MPD investigates a shooting near Hallbrook Street
MPD: Juvenile shot near Hallbrook Street