A break from the rain for now, but rain and thunderstorms will soon return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry air streaming into the Mid-South tonight is allowing for a nice break from our rainy pattern, but new data today shows a threat of rain and thunderstorms moving back into the area before the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds with scattered rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild each day along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and lows near 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy each day with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.