8th graders across the Mid-South participate in career exploration fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of Mid-South students got a glimpse into their future Wednesday.

Eighth graders participated in Junior Achievement of Memphis’s annual career exploration, where students got a chance to learn about careers directly from more than 50 local industry leaders and gain exposure to multiple career pathways and industries.

Through a streamlined system, students viewed five journeys composed of careers aligned with their interests, skills, and talents with in-depth reviews and hands-on demonstrations of jobs.

“We’ve witnessed so many incredible moments with children and their exact moment of discovery,” said Leigh Mansberg, president and CEO of Junior Achievement. “A young man was fixated on building life switches, and he’s so excited to become an electrician that he and I had a long conversation about one day he can open his own electrical company and pass that to his children and his children’s children, and that’s what we talk about when we plant seeds of hope.”

The newest component to this year’s career exploration was a “What’s Next” element which showed students how to find careers.

