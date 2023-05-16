Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Woman accused of threatening visitor at Shelby Farms

Melissa Prewitt
Melissa Prewitt(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is accused of threatening a visitor at Shelby Farms on Saturday, according to Memphis Police Department.

Melissa Prewitt is charged with aggravated assault.

The victim told officers she was walking on Farm Road where Prewitt was seated nearby at the entrance to the Shelby Farms Greenline.

Police say the victim was walking across the road when Prewitt yelled at the victim and called her a “terrorist.”

According to MPD, the victim said that Prewitt also took a knife from her purse and began to make stabbing motions at the victim while walking toward her.

A witness at Shelby Farms Park saw the incident while driving close by and helped the victim escape from Prewitt.

