Suspect arrested after shooting turned chase on I-240

David Jackson
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man that allegedly shot at an officer leading them to a chase on the interstate on Sunday night.

David Jackson is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated robbery reckless endangerment, and trying to evade arrest.

Jackson is accused of shooting at a Memphis police officer near I-240 and Perkins.

The chase ended near I-55 and Bridgeport Road in Arkansas where Jackson is accused of running away.

Police were initially looking for Jackson because he was accused of robbing someone hours before this all happened.

According to the affidavit, the victim was robbed of $20 dollars at gunpoint. The description of the robber matched Jackson’s vehicle.

Officers located Jackson leaving an apartment complex and issued a traffic stop, but Jackson drove away, said police.

The affidavit states that another officer found Jackson and issued a stop, but Jackson fired several shots backward while traveling on the road.

Jackson’s court date is set for May 16 at 9 a.m.

