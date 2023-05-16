Stolen truck carrying pieces of historic church organ pipes found

Advertise with Us
The stolen truck carrying most pieces of the stolen organ pipes from the historic church, Calvary Episcopal Church, has been found.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The stolen truck carrying the stolen organ pipes from Calvary Episcopal Church on Sunday morning has been found.

Memphis Police Department contacted the Calvary Episcopal Church on Tuesday morning to inform the church it was located on a street in Raleigh.

It was discovered that most of the church’s organ pipes were still inside the stolen truck.

According to Calvary Episcopal Church, 15 of the 55 crates that were loaded on the truck are still missing.

