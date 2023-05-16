Stolen truck carrying pieces of historic church organ pipes found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The stolen truck carrying the stolen organ pipes from Calvary Episcopal Church on Sunday morning has been found.

Memphis Police Department contacted the Calvary Episcopal Church on Tuesday morning to inform the church it was located on a street in Raleigh.

It was discovered that most of the church’s organ pipes were still inside the stolen truck.

According to Calvary Episcopal Church, 15 of the 55 crates that were loaded on the truck are still missing.

We are hopeful that these missing crates will still be located but are grateful to know that due to the diligence of the organ restoration employees, the exact measurements of these pipes were recorded before being packed and can be recreated if need be. The employees of Spencer Organ Company have continued their work over the past couple of days. All of the recovered crates, along with the crates that have been packed since Sunday, will be loaded onto a new truck that is scheduled to depart for Boston this evening. We are grateful to the Memphis Police officers who noticed the truck while on patrol and to everyone who helped us get the word out to locate the stolen truck.

