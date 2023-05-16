Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Police: Man shot, killed while entering home

A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann man was shot and killed after police said he entered a home early Monday morning.

According to a news release from the police department, 28-year-old Earl Wayne Dorris II “unlawfully entered” a home in the 500 block of Whitlach Avenue around 4:35 a.m. May 15 with a firearm, intending to harm those inside.

A resident shot Dorris, who died at the scene.

Police Chief Jonathan Redman said the incident was isolated, and the residents knew Dorris.

No arrests or charges have been filed the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getwell Road
Woman escapes from kidnapping on Getwell Rd., said police
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 men rob Frida’s at gunpoint
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 men rob Frida’s at gunpoint
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
Child dead, another 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Parkway Village
Child dead, another 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Parkway Village 
Jeffrey Jones, 55
Former Memphis police lieutenant pleads guilty to rape of 15-year-old

Latest News

Man kills brother in Frayser
Man kills brother in Frayser, said police
Melissa Prewitt
Woman accused of threatening visitor at Shelby Farms
Memphis City Council generic
Memphis City Council talks gun bans
David Jackson
Suspect arrested after shooting turned chase on I-240