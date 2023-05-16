Advertise with Us
Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delay on I-240

The scene on I-240
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on I-240 at the Bill Morris Parkway exit on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at 6:54 a.m., according to TDOT.

The westbound exit ramp right lane is blocked.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

