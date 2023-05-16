Muggy today with a passing afternoon downpour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some sun this morning will give way to increasing clouds in the afternoon with a small chance of an isolated shower or storm. Any storm could be strong with heavy rain, gusty wind and intense lightning. Main window for a storm or two is 3 to 9 PM. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a west wind at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or storm early. Lows will be in the mid 60s with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm in north MS. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy during the day with highs in the mid 80. Rain and thunder will move through near or after sunset into Friday night.

WEEKEND: Most of the area should dry out by Saturday morning. Both days look dry and pleasant with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees and lows near 60.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

