Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Muggy today with a passing afternoon downpour

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some sun this morning will give way to increasing clouds in the afternoon with a small chance of an isolated shower or storm. Any storm could be strong with heavy rain, gusty wind and intense lightning. Main window for a storm or two is 3 to 9 PM. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a west wind at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower or storm early. Lows will be in the mid 60s with a northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and less humid with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm in north MS. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy during the day with highs in the mid 80. Rain and thunder will move through near or after sunset into Friday night.

WEEKEND: Most of the area should dry out by Saturday morning. Both days look dry and pleasant with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees and lows near 60.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getwell Road
Woman escapes from kidnapping on Getwell Rd., said police
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 men rob Frida’s at gunpoint
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 men rob Frida’s at gunpoint
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
Child dead, another 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Parkway Village
Child dead, another 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Parkway Village 
A family continues to mourn a loved one killed in the Laguna Heights, Texas, tornado.
‘We were in shock’: Father of newborn killed in tornado, family says

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Monday evening weather update
Rain chances continue, but here’s your First Alert to a change in the pattern
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-May 15, 2023
WMC First Alert Weather
Hot and muggy start to the week