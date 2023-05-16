MPD to host wheel lock giveaway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department will be hosting a wheel lock giveaway on Tuesday, May 23.

The giveaway will take place at MPD’s Austin Peay and Mount Moriah stations.

This comes as vehicle theft is on the rise in the Bluff City.

According to Memphis police, 2,129 vehicles were reported stolen in 2022.

So far in 2023, that number is 5,573 as of May 11.

Locks are first come, first serve while supplies last.

Each vehicle is limited to one wheel lock.

Proof of Memphis residency is required.

