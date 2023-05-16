Memphis City Council talks gun bans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis City Council is working to take decisive action against gun violence.

This change would be made under Tennessee’s Home Rule which allows a city to adopt and change its own charter of city rules without the state legislature affecting that change.

Councilmembers are proposing the Charter of the City of Memphis be amended to:

Require a valid handgun permit for anyone looking to carry a handgun in the city.

Require a valid handgun permit for anyone looking to carry, store, or travel with a handgun in a vehicle in the city.

The commercial sale of assault rifles would also be prohibited within Memphis – not applying to federal, state, or local law agencies or military

The sponsors of this resolution believe it’s the first step in ensuring people’s safety across the city.

“I know we will probably end up in court with this because if the state government is not doing its job of protecting citizens then the local government is probably going to have to step up and see what we can do,” said Dr. Jeff Warren Memphis City Council Member, District 9.

If this resolution is approved by city council members, the next step would require the city’s vote at the next general election in August of next year.

If the vote passes, it will go into effect in January 2025.

