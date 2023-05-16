Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis-based program working to curb youth violence by building relationships between cops and kids

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One Memphis-based organization is helping prevent crime in the city by starting with our children.

The Sheriff’s and Police Activities League (PAL) of Memphis and Shelby County works year-round to prevent juvenile crime and violence through positive relationship building.

Mentors made up of professionals in the community teach life lessons through sports, education, and mentorship relationships.

The program is open to kids ages 8 through 18.

Over the last several years, the program has changed the lives of countless youth, Memphis Shelby PAL executive director Craig Littles says.

Little says the purpose of the program is to create positive relationships between kids, cops and the community.

“We believe that if youth see [that] adults or law enforcement officers are positive role models and are out of uniform, working with youth as role models or advisors, they started to respect the laws we enforce every day,” he said.

To learn more about Memphis Shelby PAL, click here.

