Large swath of Whitehaven without power, MLGW working to quickly resolve outages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over 11,000 Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) customers in Whitehaven were without power as of late Tuesday afternoon, but power is quickly being restored.

The outage also affected Memphis International Airport’s (MEM) entire terminal and concourse, but power has since been restored and operations are resuming as normal.

Update: Power has been restored and operations are resuming at MEM. Passengers should continue to check with airlines for latest scheduling developments. — Memphis International Airport (MEM) (@flymemphis) May 16, 2023

According to MLGW, several circuits were down at a Whitehaven substation and the company is still determining the cause.

A representative said all other substations are being evaluated as well, and the outages are likely due to the weather.

In the last half hour, the number of outages has dropped by over 50%.

