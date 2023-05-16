Man kills brother in Frayser, said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of killing his brother on May 15.

Memphis Police Department responded to a call on Frayser Boulevard around 3:37 p.m. and found Kshune Johnson shot under the “car porch.”

According to the affidavit, the mother said to the officers,” My son is shot. My other son shot him. He is inside the house.”

Demondo Johnson, 20, is charged with second-degree murder.

