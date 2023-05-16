Grizzlies’ Bane undergoes surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies announced Desmond Bane underwent a successful surgery Tuesday.

The surgery was to repair a bone in his right big toe.

The injury occurred during the Grizzlies game on November 11 against Minnesota, causing Bane to miss 17 games.

The Grizzlies say he is expected to make a full recovery before the 2023-24 season begins.

