Grizzlies’ Bane undergoes surgery

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) handles the ball in the second half of an NBA...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) handles the ball in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies announced Desmond Bane underwent a successful surgery Tuesday.

The surgery was to repair a bone in his right big toe.

The injury occurred during the Grizzlies game on November 11 against Minnesota, causing Bane to miss 17 games.

The Grizzlies say he is expected to make a full recovery before the 2023-24 season begins.

