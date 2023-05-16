Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Ex-Senator Kelsey denied change of plea

Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey
Tennessee Sen. Brian Kelsey(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) was denied a change of plea amid his fraud cause.

Kelsey pleaded guilty in November to violating campaign finance laws and conspiracy to defraud the Federal Election Commission to benefit his campaign for his 2016 campaign for U.S Congress.

Kelsey appeared in court Tuesday to withdraw that guilty plea, but a judge denied that withdrawal request.

According to court documents, Kelsey conspired to and did illegally funnel money from several sources, including his own Tennessee State campaign committee.

Kelsey is set for sentencing in July and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on each count.

Brian Kelsey faces a maximum sentence of five years for each count.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getwell Road
Woman escapes from kidnapping on Getwell Rd., said police
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 men rob Frida’s at gunpoint
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 men rob Frida’s at gunpoint
Guy Fieri during the second half of an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...
Guy Fieri to open restaurant in Tunica
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Jeffrey Jones, 55
Former Memphis police lieutenant pleads guilty to rape of 15-year-old

Latest News

Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, a candidate for the Democratic...
Democrat pledges ethics package in his challenge of Mississippi GOP governor
A Democratic senator has introduced a bill to stop so-called “judge shopping” in the federal...
Democrat offers bill to stop ‘judge shopping’
Tenn. Rep. Antonio Parkinson hosts townhall to address gun crimes
Tenn. Rep. Antonio Parkinson hosts townhall to address gun crimes
Senator Blackburn toured damage in McNairy County, TN from the March 31 tornado that took 9...
Sen. Blackburn visits McNairy Co. following deadly storms, introduces TORNADO Act