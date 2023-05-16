Ex-Senator Kelsey denied change of plea

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Tennessee State Senator Brian Kelsey (R-Germantown) was denied a change of plea amid his fraud cause.

Kelsey pleaded guilty in November to violating campaign finance laws and conspiracy to defraud the Federal Election Commission to benefit his campaign for his 2016 campaign for U.S Congress.

Kelsey appeared in court Tuesday to withdraw that guilty plea, but a judge denied that withdrawal request.

According to court documents, Kelsey conspired to and did illegally funnel money from several sources, including his own Tennessee State campaign committee.

Kelsey is set for sentencing in July and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison on each count.

