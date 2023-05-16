County commissioners want alternatives for funding Regional One renovations to avoid wheel tax increase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hundreds of millions of dollars in upgrades to Regional One Hospital are on the line as Shelby County commissioners debate where that money will come from.

Commissioners spent much of Monday night reviewing the $350 million local tax dollars that are needed to remodel the Mid-South’s only level-one trauma center.

Commissioners went back and forth with finance officials from Harris’ administration on the $50 increase in the county-wide vehicle registration levy also known as the wheel tax.

It could be back to the drawing board on how this item is funded.

Many commissioners say they disapprove of increasing the wheel tax to fund the hospital’s upgrades.

“We’re taking from the poor and giving to the rich,” said Commissioner Erika Sugarmon.

Commissioners ultimately voted 9-4 to send the item back to committee where it could receive changes.

“There are people that are concerned that we are not looking out for the community as we should,” said Commissioner Charlie Caswell. “In lieu of looking out for their pockets when it comes to these types of investments.”

Several commissioners said they could not support funding upgrades if it depends on raising the wheel tax without other funding options.

“If we don’t support it, we’re looking at twice as much expense over a period of time,” said Commissioner Brandon Morrison. “Because of the failing infrastructure. Commissioners, that’s on our backs if we don’t find a way to fund it.”

Harris’ administration says they support other methods of funding if commissioners can come up with any, but says staff has looked at other methods, but a property tax or wheel tax is the only way.

“We spent over seven months meeting with Regional One, understanding our options, talking with attorneys, talking with financial advisors, PRM has been heavily engaged in this,” said Shelby County’s director of Budget and Fiscal Planning Michael Thompson

Commissioners approve urgent upgrades to Regional One, split $3.5 million in capital funds between districts

County Commissioners also voted on $7.5 million for urgent repairs at Regional One for patient rooms, elevators, lighting, and more.

Commissioners will talk about the other potential upgrades for Regional One in their meeting at the end of the month.

Commissioners also voted to split $3.5 million in capital funds to each of the 13 districts for community projects.

It was originally for a shopping center development project.

No word yet on how commissioners will spend the money.

Resolution requiring judges to conduct bail hearings approved

As a direct result of the anger and frustration the appointed judicial commissioners face from the public right now on setting bail, Shelby County commissioners voted 11-0 Monday to require judges to hear certain cases in court.

The resolution by Mick Wright requests general sessions judges conduct bail hearings for Class A and B felonies and aggravated assaults until new state legislation takes effect mandating that.

The hope is that the switch will take place immediately, weeks ahead of the new law which goes into effect July first.

Property tax rate approved on second reading, resolution for Shelby County law enforcement review board passes

County commissioners voted on a second of three votes to approve the current tax rate of $3.39, going against Mayor Lee Harris’ proposed tax rate of $3.38.

A resolution to create a Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board for the county to review the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office passed at Monday’s meeting.

State lawmakers recently passed a soon-to-be law replacing these types of boards with seven members boards chosen by a mayor and approved by a governing body.

The county attorney’s office argues Shelby County could implement a board if the commission approves it.

