2 teens found dead in Fayette Co. school parking lot, 1 other critical

FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teenage girls were found dead and another was found in critical condition in the Fayette-Ware High School parking lot Tuesday.

Preliminary information suggests these were overdose cases, according to FCSO.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating as well.

Students at Fayette-Ware are slated to graduate Tuesday night.

Action News 5 is pending more information and will provide updates.

