2 teens found dead in Fayette Co. school parking lot, 1 other critical

Fayette-Ware High School
Fayette-Ware High School(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teenage girls were found dead and another was found in critical condition in the Fayette-Ware High School parking lot Tuesday.

Preliminary information suggests these were overdose cases, according to FCSO.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating as well.

Students at Fayette-Ware are slated to graduate Tuesday night.

Action News 5 is pending more information and will provide updates.

