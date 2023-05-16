2 teens found dead in Fayette Co. school parking lot, 1 other critical
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FAYETTE CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two teenage girls were found dead and another was found in critical condition in the Fayette-Ware High School parking lot Tuesday.
Preliminary information suggests these were overdose cases, according to FCSO.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating as well.
Students at Fayette-Ware are slated to graduate Tuesday night.
Action News 5 is pending more information and will provide updates.
