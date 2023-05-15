Woman escapes from kidnapping on Getwell Rd., said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman jumped out of a van after being kidnapped on Getwell Road, according to the Memphis Police Department.

A man approached the victim speaking another language, as she walked toward the BP gas station on Getwell Road and American Way around 4 a.m.

The woman kept walking but got inside a van, according to the report.

According to the affidavit, the suspect began driving fast on the interstate as he hit and pulled her hair.

The victim said she took off her shoes, began hitting the suspect, and jumped out of the van on I-240 west at the Getwell Road ramp.

She contacted her boyfriend during the fight with the suspect in the van.

Her boyfriend picked her up and took her to St. Francis Hospital.

She had a broken left ankle and road rashes on her left shoulder, left thigh, and backside.

