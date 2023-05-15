Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Woman escapes from kidnapping on Getwell Rd., said police

Getwell Road
Getwell Road(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman jumped out of a van after being kidnapped on Getwell Road, according to the Memphis Police Department.

A man approached the victim speaking another language, as she walked toward the BP gas station on Getwell Road and American Way around 4 a.m.

The woman kept walking but got inside a van, according to the report.

According to the affidavit, the suspect began driving fast on the interstate as he hit and pulled her hair.

The victim said she took off her shoes, began hitting the suspect, and jumped out of the van on I-240 west at the Getwell Road ramp.

She contacted her boyfriend during the fight with the suspect in the van.

Her boyfriend picked her up and took her to St. Francis Hospital.

She had a broken left ankle and road rashes on her left shoulder, left thigh, and backside.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man, 2 boys injured in shooting on I-40
Memphis Police Department
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on Sycamore View
FILE - Kelly Clarkson performs during a tribute to Icon award winner Pink at the iHeartRadio...
Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace
MPD investigates shooting near Harbor Town Square
MPD investigates shooting near Harbor Town Square restaurant

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
3 adults, 2 minors injured in multi-vehicle crash in Parkway Village
The Fifth Quarter with Memphis Showboats head coach Todd Haley - May 11 (Part 4)
The Fifth Quarter with Memphis Showboats head coach Todd Haley - May 11 (Part 5)
FDA issues recall of Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:
FDA issues notice for recalled baby formula distributed out of Nashville