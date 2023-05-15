Advertise with Us
Suspect accused of striking 2 MAPD officers during traffic stop arrested by US Marshals

Marcus White, 33
Marcus White, 33(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force has arrested the suspect accused of hitting two Memphis Airport police officers with his vehicle on April 28.

Marcus James White, 33, of Memphis is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, five counts of reckless endangerment, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, and leaving the scene of an accident.

On April 28, two MAPD officers were conducting a traffic stop on White’s vehicle near the airport when he allegedly evaded and struck the officers while driving in reverse to flee the scene.

Both officers were transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries. A third officer fired a single shot at the vehicle as it fled.

White’s vehicle traveled northbound and caused a two-car accident. Later that day, Memphis International Airport police obtained an arrest warrant in Shelby County Criminal Court for the arrest of Marcus James White.

The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force adopted the case, and working in conjunction with airport police, developed information on the White’s whereabouts.

Monday morning, deputies with the Two Rivers Task Force surrounded a duplex in the 500 block of Vance Avenue in Memphis.

Deputy marshals knocked and announced their presence at the door. After talking with a resident, deputies made entry into the house.

While searching for White, he surrendered and was placed under arrest without incident or injury.

He was then transported to Shelby County Jail.

