Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Rain chances continue, but here’s your First Alert to a change in the pattern

By Ron Childers
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The warm and humid pattern with isolated to widely scattered rain and downpours will remain for another day followed by a cold front that will usher in some cooler and much drier air for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms mainly before midnight along with a light South wind and lows near 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms, a breezy West wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a few scattered showers along with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain during the evening and overnight along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers during the morning then clearing during the afternoon along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getwell Road
Woman escapes from kidnapping on Getwell Rd., said police
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man, 2 boys injured in shooting on I-40
FILE - Kelly Clarkson performs during a tribute to Icon award winner Pink at the iHeartRadio...
Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 men rob Frida’s at gunpoint
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 men rob Frida’s at gunpoint

Latest News

Homeowner arrested after shootout with suspected car thieves
Homeowner arrested after shootout with suspected car thieves
MAS remains at crisis capacity; dozens of pets at risk of euthanasia
MAS remains at crisis capacity; dozens of pets at risk of euthanasia
Homeowner arrested after shootout with suspected car thieves
Homeowner arrested after shootout with suspected car thieves
1 detained after man shot, killed at Frayser home