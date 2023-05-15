Rain chances continue, but here’s your First Alert to a change in the pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The warm and humid pattern with isolated to widely scattered rain and downpours will remain for another day followed by a cold front that will usher in some cooler and much drier air for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms mainly before midnight along with a light South wind and lows near 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and a few thunderstorms, a breezy West wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a few scattered showers along with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs near 80 and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rain during the evening and overnight along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers during the morning then clearing during the afternoon along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.

