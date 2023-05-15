Advertise with Us
Police searches for suspect who shot at MPD officer

By Sydney Hawkins and Myracle Evans
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A suspect shot at a Memphis Police Officer leading to a chase across two states on Monday.

According to police, the situation began at Perkins Road and I-240 when an MPD officer was shot at around midnight. Police did not shoot back.

The chase spanned along two interstates in Memphis and into West Memphis.

Officers later found the suspect vehicle at a traffic stop, but the suspect drove off. The pursuit led to I-55 and Bridgeport.

The suspect got out of the car and ran into a wooded area.

No one was injured.

