Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near E Raines Road

Memphis police at a crime scene
Memphis police at a crime scene(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place that left one person in critical condition.

Around 8:46 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that took place near Webbway Drive and E Raines Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered one male victim that had been injured.

The male victim was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baptist Memorial Hospital
Baptist Memorial Hospital goes into lockdown for second time in one week
Preston Deener
Charges dropped against McDonald’s employee accused of fatally shooting customer, Shelby County DA responds
Chase Harris, 19
Update: Suspect in Huey’s shooting is officially out on bond
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man, 2 minors injured in shooting on I-40

Latest News

MSCS campus grocery store reopens to serve community
MSCS campus grocery store works to serve community
Opening of the new Goodr grocery store in Memphis
Memphis-Shelby County Schools opens a cashless grocery store
The new Memphis Showboats logo
Showboats knock off previously unbeaten New Orleans for second straight win
Hot and humid tomorrow with isolated storms in the afternoon and evening
Sagay's Sunday evening Forecast 5/14/23