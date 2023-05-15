MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near E Raines Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place that left one person in critical condition.

Around 8:46 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that took place near Webbway Drive and E Raines Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered one male victim that had been injured.

The male victim was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

