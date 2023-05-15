MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near E Raines Road
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place that left one person in critical condition.
Around 8:46 p.m., officers responded to a shooting that took place near Webbway Drive and E Raines Road.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered one male victim that had been injured.
The male victim was transported to a nearby medical facility in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.