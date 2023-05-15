MAS remains at crisis capacity; dozens of pets at risk of euthanasia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dozens of pets at Memphis Animal Services (MAS) are at risk of being euthanized after a massive animal abuse seizure put the city shelter at crisis capacity.

Since May 10, the shelter is to the brim after an alleged cockfighting bust filled MAS with nearly 100 chickens.

The birds add to the 150% capacity the shelter was already facing due to a dog overpopulation.

There are nearly 30 dogs up for adoption right now at risk of being put down on Tuesday.

“It feels like we’re a broken record sometimes. Help, adopt, foster, adopt, foster gosh do we need that help today,” said Alexis Pugh, MAS director.

Each dog must have a commitment of rescue, foster or adoption by 4 p.m. Monday to guarantee removal from that list.

