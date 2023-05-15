Man steals tires, rims from disabled vehicle, said police
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who stole items from a vehicle.
A man stole rims and tires from a disabled vehicle that was parked on I-55 near East Holmes Road on May 12.
The suspect drove a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander.
If you know who this man is call 528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.