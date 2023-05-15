Man steals tires, rims from disabled vehicle, said police

Advertise with Us
Man steals tires from disabled vehicle, said police(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for a man who stole items from a vehicle.

A man stole rims and tires from a disabled vehicle that was parked on I-55 near East Holmes Road on May 12.

The suspect drove a 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander.

If you know who this man is call 528-CASH.

