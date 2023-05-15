Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man shot, killed at Frayser home

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a Frayser home left one man dead Monday afternoon.

At 3:36 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a house on Frayser Boulevard, where one victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say preliminary information indicates that the victim knew the shooter.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man, 2 boys injured in shooting on I-40
FILE - Kelly Clarkson performs during a tribute to Icon award winner Pink at the iHeartRadio...
Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace
Memphis Police Department
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on Sycamore View
MPD generic
Man injured in gas station shooting

Latest News

MAS remains at crisis capacity; dozens of pets at risk of euthanasia
MAS remains at crisis capacity; dozens of pets at risk of euthanasia
water
Arkabutla dam breach not imminent, officials say
Card skimmer found at East Memphis gas station, police say
Tina Croft
Corinth woman facing felony charges after allegedly striking woman, child in hit-and-run