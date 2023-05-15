Man shot, killed at Frayser home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a Frayser home left one man dead Monday afternoon.

At 3:36 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a house on Frayser Boulevard, where one victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say preliminary information indicates that the victim knew the shooter.

No arrests have been made at this time.

