Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Man charged after boy allegedly shoots, kills sister

James Bowen
James Bowen(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is arrested and charged with neglect charges after a boy accidentally shot his sister to death on Sunday, according to Memphis Police Department.

James Bowen is charged with criminally negligent homicide, aggravated child neglect, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Officers responded to the shooting at 3:05 on East Biscayne Road.

Police say a 7-year-old boy shot his 9-year-old sister while playing with a gun.

When officers arrived they found the sister unresponsive near a 2016 Buick Encore.

Memphis Fire Department made the scene and transported the girl to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The 9-year-old’s mother and her boyfriend, Bowen, were brought to the homicide office.

Bowen told police the boy came into the house and said he shot his sister.

He also told police that the 7-year-old got his gun out of his glove box and accidentally shot his sister.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man, 2 boys injured in shooting on I-40
FILE - Kelly Clarkson performs during a tribute to Icon award winner Pink at the iHeartRadio...
Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace
Memphis Police Department
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on Sycamore View
MPD generic
Man injured in gas station shooting

Latest News

Adolph Thornton Jr., AKA Young Dolph
Dolphland to host finale event to honor Young Dolph’s legacy
Doctor releases new data on opioid-exposed infants
Doctor releases new data on opioid-exposed infants
Car accident generic
Car crashes attribute to a third of Regional One Health Trauma Center patients
Jaren Jackson
Jaren Jackson Jr. named finalist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award