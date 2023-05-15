Jaren Jackson Jr. named finalist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of five finalists for the 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award.

Jackson was named alongside Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Spurs guard Tre Jones, Suns guard Chris Paul and Celtics forward Grant Williams.

The finalists were chosen by a team of social justice leaders in the NBA community.

The winner will receive a $100,000 donation from the NBA for a social justice organization of his choice. The other four will receive a $25,000 donation on their behalf.

Jackson, the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was nominated for “his pursuit of social justice on issues related to educational and economic opportunity, as well as civic engagement and women’s empowerment.”

To tip off the 2022-23 season, Jackson Jr. provided classroom essentials for teachers from a local Memphis school to prepare for the upcoming school year, delivering these resources in person to thank the teachers directly for their hard work. To support women’s empowerment, Jackson Jr. provided tickets to local women-led organizations during Women’s History Month and sponsored organizations to attend the University of Memphis women’s basketball team’s final home game, covering the cost of the tickets, transportation and food and beverage for all attendees. Around economic justice – specifically around economically displaced communities throughout the Mid-South – Jackson Jr. committed $7,500 to assist 13 families in eliminating their overdue housing and utility bills, working closely with MLGW and MIFA, whose mission is to support the independence of vulnerable seniors and families in crisis through high-impact programs. He also donated $50,000 through his “Much Required” campaign to help support local youth-serving nonprofits – Arrow Creative, LITE Memphis and Man UP Teacher Fellowship. Lastly, Jackson Jr. continued his commitment to increasing civic engagement, creating a PSA to inform eligible voters that “every election matter, every vote matters, and every voter matters.”

