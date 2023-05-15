Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Jaren Jackson Jr. named finalist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award

Jaren Jackson
Jaren Jackson(WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of five finalists for the 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award.

Jackson was named alongside Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Spurs guard Tre Jones, Suns guard Chris Paul and Celtics forward Grant Williams.

The finalists were chosen by a team of social justice leaders in the NBA community.

The winner will receive a $100,000 donation from the NBA for a social justice organization of his choice. The other four will receive a $25,000 donation on their behalf.

Jackson, the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was nominated for “his pursuit of social justice on issues related to educational and economic opportunity, as well as civic engagement and women’s empowerment.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man, 2 boys injured in shooting on I-40
FILE - Kelly Clarkson performs during a tribute to Icon award winner Pink at the iHeartRadio...
Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace
Memphis Police Department
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on Sycamore View
MPD generic
Man injured in gas station shooting

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again
The new Memphis Showboats logo
Showboats knock off previously unbeaten New Orleans for second straight win
Memphis native and Cowboys running back Tony Pollard at his youth football camp at Simmons Bank...
Memphis native, Cowboys star Pollard returns to Memphis to host youth football camp
Two Baker home runs power Redbirds to 7-4 win over Lehigh Valley