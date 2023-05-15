Jaren Jackson Jr. named finalist for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award

Published: May. 15, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of five finalists for the 2022-23 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award.
Jackson was named alongside Warriors guard Stephen Curry, Spurs guard Tre Jones, Suns guard Chris Paul and Celtics forward Grant Williams.
The finalists were chosen by a team of social justice leaders in the NBA community.
The winner will receive a $100,000 donation from the NBA for a social justice organization of his choice. The other four will receive a $25,000 donation on their behalf.
Jackson, the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was nominated for “his pursuit of social justice on issues related to educational and economic opportunity, as well as civic engagement and women’s empowerment.”