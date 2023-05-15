Advertise with Us
Hot and muggy start to the week

By Spencer Denton
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Warm and mostly dry this morning with a stray downpour north of Memphis. Temperatures will hold around 70.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a small chance of an isolated shower or storm, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a light southeast wind at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows near 70 and light winds out of the southwest at 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower or storm late in the day and highs in the mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy and less humid with a slight chance of a stray shower along with afternoon highs in the lower 80s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.

WEEKEND: Partly Cloudy with near 80 degrees and lows near 60. A few showers are possible on Saturday but it should be dry on Sunday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

