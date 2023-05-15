Former Memphis police lieutenant pleads guilty to rape of 15-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police lieutenant has pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old while he was employed by the department.

Jeffrey Jones, 55, of Arlington, is accused of raping the teenage daughter of an acquaintance sometime between December 2018 and May 2019, according to the District Attorney’s office.

In November 2019, Jones was indicted for rape and sexual battery by an authority figure.

In January 2020, Jones pleaded not guilty to the charges, but after accepting a plea deal on May 4, 2023, he is now facing a lesser charge of statutory rape.

Jones joined the department in September 1997. He was terminated Nov. 13, 2020.

A petition to suspend his sentence is scheduled for June 5.

Jones is free on a $75,000 bond.

