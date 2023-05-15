Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Former Memphis police lieutenant pleads guilty to rape of 15-year-old

Jeffrey Jones, 55
Jeffrey Jones, 55(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police lieutenant has pleaded guilty to raping a 15-year-old while he was employed by the department.

Jeffrey Jones, 55, of Arlington, is accused of raping the teenage daughter of an acquaintance sometime between December 2018 and May 2019, according to the District Attorney’s office.

In November 2019, Jones was indicted for rape and sexual battery by an authority figure.

In January 2020, Jones pleaded not guilty to the charges, but after accepting a plea deal on May 4, 2023, he is now facing a lesser charge of statutory rape.

Jones joined the department in September 1997. He was terminated Nov. 13, 2020.

A petition to suspend his sentence is scheduled for June 5.

Jones is free on a $75,000 bond.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man, 2 boys injured in shooting on I-40
FILE - Kelly Clarkson performs during a tribute to Icon award winner Pink at the iHeartRadio...
Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace
Memphis Police Department
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on Sycamore View
MPD generic
Man injured in gas station shooting

Latest News

MAS remains at crisis capacity; dozens of pets at risk of euthanasia
MAS remains at crisis capacity; dozens of pets at risk of euthanasia
Tina Croft
Corinth woman facing felony charges after allegedly striking woman, child in hit-and-run
FDA issues recall of Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:
FDA issues notice for recalled baby formula distributed out of Nashville
Marcus White, 33
Suspect accused of striking 2 MAPD officers during traffic stop arrested by US Marshals