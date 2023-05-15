Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Dolphland to host finale event to honor Young Dolph’s legacy

Adolph Thornton Jr., AKA Young Dolph
Adolph Thornton Jr., AKA Young Dolph(MSCS)
By Lauren Hoskins and Rose Johnson
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Young Dolph fans in Memphis have a special opportunity to celebrate his legacy in a big way at the end of the month as the pop-up museum, Dolphland, wraps up its tour in Memphis.

The exhibit has been expanded for the “Love for the Streets Car Show” with well-known radio host DJ Envy from “The Breakfast Club.”

The big event is Sunday, May 28, from noon until 5:00 p.m. at the Agricenter on 7777 Walnut Grove Road.

In an Instagram post, DJ Envy said you’ll see celebrity cars from major music stars including Young Dolph, Key Glock, 50cent, and more.

There will also be amusement rides, food trucks, and games.

Tickets start at $39.99 and kids under the age of five can get in for free.

Click here to purchase tickets.

