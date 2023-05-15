Corinth woman facing felony charges after allegedly striking woman, child in hit-and-run

CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - A Corinth woman is facing felony charges after allegedly striking a woman and child in a hit-and-run on May 9.

According to Corinth police, the two victims were struck at the intersection of Horton Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

Police say the driver left the scene.

Witnesses were able to identify the responsible vehicle and its driver as Tina Croft.

Officers found Croft within minutes at her home, where she was taken into custody and charged with two felony counts of leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

Both the woman and child have since been released from the hospital.

According to police, additional charges may be pursued.

This case will be presented to an Alcorn County Grand Jury.

