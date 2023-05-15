Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 men rob Frida’s at gunpoint

By Jacob Gallant
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men robbed employees at gunpoint at Frida’s Mexican Restaurant on Monday morning, according to Memphis police.

The robbery happened just before 9:30 a.m. as employees were setting up for the store to open at the location on Madison Avenue.

Police say two armed men entered the restaurant through the back entrance, which was open for truck deliveries and for employees to enter.

The men pushed employees throughout the restaurant at gunpoint and demanded money.

Police say the victim couldn’t get the register open, so the suspects grabbed the whole case and ran off.

Surveillance video showed the suspects leave northbound on Evergreen Street in a tan Ford Fusion.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Grizzlies suspend Morant after video appears to show him flashing gun again
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
Man, 2 boys injured in shooting on I-40
FILE - Kelly Clarkson performs during a tribute to Icon award winner Pink at the iHeartRadio...
Kelly Clarkson responds to report accusing her daytime talk show of being a toxic workplace
Memphis Police Department
One person killed in two-vehicle crash on Sycamore View
MPD generic
Man injured in gas station shooting

Latest News

MAS remains at crisis capacity; dozens of pets at risk of euthanasia
MAS remains at crisis capacity; dozens of pets at risk of euthanasia
Tina Croft
Corinth woman facing felony charges after allegedly striking woman, child in hit-and-run
Jeffrey Jones, 55
Former Memphis police lieutenant pleads guilty to rape of 15-year-old
FDA issues recall of Gerber® Good Start® SootheProTM 12.4 oz:
FDA issues notice for recalled baby formula distributed out of Nashville
Marcus White, 33
Suspect accused of striking 2 MAPD officers during traffic stop arrested by US Marshals