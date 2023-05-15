CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 2 men rob Frida’s at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two men robbed employees at gunpoint at Frida’s Mexican Restaurant on Monday morning, according to Memphis police.

The robbery happened just before 9:30 a.m. as employees were setting up for the store to open at the location on Madison Avenue.

Police say two armed men entered the restaurant through the back entrance, which was open for truck deliveries and for employees to enter.

The men pushed employees throughout the restaurant at gunpoint and demanded money.

Police say the victim couldn’t get the register open, so the suspects grabbed the whole case and ran off.

Surveillance video showed the suspects leave northbound on Evergreen Street in a tan Ford Fusion.

