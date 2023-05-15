Advertise with Us
Card skimmer found at East Memphis gas station, police say

(News4)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say a credit card skimmer was found inside an East Memphis gas station pump last Monday.

Memphis police say at 5:43 p.m. on May 8, the manager of the Mapco located at Park Avenue and Mount Moriah Road reported that a card skimmer was placed inside Pump No. 1.

The manager said the skimmer was placed on the pump four days prior on May 4.

When asked by police how he realized the skimmer was placed on May 4 and why he waited four days to call police, the manager explained the gas station’s other manager had his card used by an unknown person on May 4 after using Pump No. 1.

The co-manager was not on the scene at the time of the report.

The manager said this has happened before and pointed to the tape on the pump that helps show if the inside of the machine has been opened and tampered with.

Police say the card reader was unscrewed from the inside of the pump. It was later tagged at 201 Poplar as evidence.

